How to Watch El Salvador vs. United States

The Americans kick off a vital 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign on the road at El Salvador, a difficult place to play.

For followers of the United States Men's National Team, there's no need to explain how crucial qualifying for the 2022 World Cup will be for the country after the pain and embarrassment of missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

For those who don't follow the team as closely, we'll just say: It's vitally important, especially considering how talented the young roster currently is and how close this country appears to be to a legitimate soccer boon.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

TV: CBSSN

That campaign kicks off on Thursday night for Team USA on the road at El Salvador, which will not be an easy game by any measure, not playing in the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador.

Still, the American side should head into the Octagonal kick-off Thursday night with some measure of confidence after a brilliant summer saw it be crowned champion of both the Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments, winning both finals against fierce CONCACAF rivals, Mexico.

Slightly concerning for the Americans on Thursday night, however, is the fact that they're set to be without Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), the only Team USA player who experienced major minutes in its qualifying competition for the 2018 World Cup. Pulisic will miss Thursday night's game reportedly as he tries to recover match fitness following a bout with COVID-19.

Not only is Pulisic the United States' most talented and proven player, with 16 goals to his credit for the red, white and blue so far, he's also its most experienced player in CONCACAF competition, which is unlike anything most players see on their club teams, making his loss a massive one.

The Americans will also be without who many believe to be its No. 1 goalkeeper, Zack Steffen (Manchester City) due to back spasms, though his likely replacement, Matt Turner (New England Revolution), should be able to fill in well after a fantastic run in the Gold Cup.

Team USA will be able to count on some of its other young starlets, including midfielders Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), as well as attackers Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Brendan Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), and key defenders Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) and John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg).

If we were basing this result purely on talent, the Americans would be in for an easy rout of El Salvador, which is led by forward Joaquín Rivas (FC Tulsa) and defender Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

But things rarely work that simply in CONCACAF, particularly on the road in confined, packed venues.

Could Thursday mark the first time El Salvador beats Team USA in official competition? Tune in to find out.