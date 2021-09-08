How to Watch United States vs. Honduras

Desperately needing a win to exit the international window with some momentum, the United States faces Honduras on Wednesday night.

After last cycle's World Cup Qualifying debacle that ended with the United States missing the festivities back in 2018, fans were hoping for a strong start to the 2022 World Cup Qualifying cycle.

But the United States Men's National Team hasn't found a spark yet and only picked up two points through two matches. The first came in a disappointing 0-0 draw on the road against El Salvador followed by an even more disheartening 1-1 draw at home to Canada.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live stream United States vs. Honduras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team USA has also seen some turmoil, as one of its supposed pillars, midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), was forced to sit out the match against Canada due to violating COVID-19 protocols and was then sent home prior to the match against Honduras.

This brings us to tonight's pivotal match: a road game against Honduras. It's a major test for the Americans prior to splitting up and heading back to their club teams.

It's still far too early to use words like "disastrous" or "calamitous," but a loss against Honduras could spell huge trouble for the United States' hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

A draw would be a letdown as well, but what the Americans have to be shooting for is any sort of positive result, be it three points or one.

Luckily for Team USA, they should have the services of Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) tonight, who missed the game against El Salvador but was effective against Canada, hitting the post and nearly scoring in the second half.

They will be lacking McKennie, however, as well as without starting defender Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) and starting attacker Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), both of whom sustained minor knocks over the past week.

It will be far from easy, but a lot is on the line for the United States tonight against Honduras. Anything but a win will make this a much more difficult qualifying process than it needs to be, especially with the Americans' much-improved talent level compared to four years ago.

Regional restrictions may apply.