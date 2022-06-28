With just three losses so far this season, San Antonio FC is sitting atop the Western Conference standings with 34 points after 15 matches. The team is unbeaten in its last three matches with two wins and a draw.

How to Watch FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

San Antonio is coming off of an important match against Colorado Springs, who is also near the top of the conference. San Antonio came away with the win thanks to an own goal in the second half, putting SAFC in sole possession of first place with 34 points.

SAFC head coach Alen Marcina was proud of his team after the victory against the Switchbacks. He was especially happy with the clean sheet against a team with one of the best attacking groups.

FC Tulsa, meanwhile, is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points after its 17 matches so far this season. San Antonio now hosts Tulsa at Toyota Field on Tuesday with the Western Conference leaders hoping to continue their unbeaten streak in the USL Championship.

