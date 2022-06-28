Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Tulsa travels to face San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Tuesday in USL Championship regular season action.

With just three losses so far this season, San Antonio FC is sitting atop the Western Conference standings with 34 points after 15 matches. The team is unbeaten in its last three matches with two wins and a draw.

How to Watch FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

San Antonio is coming off of an important match against Colorado Springs, who is also near the top of the conference. San Antonio came away with the win thanks to an own goal in the second half, putting SAFC in sole possession of first place with 34 points.

SAFC head coach Alen Marcina was proud of his team after the victory against the Switchbacks. He was especially happy with the clean sheet against a team with one of the best attacking groups.

FC Tulsa, meanwhile, is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points after its 17 matches so far this season. San Antonio now hosts Tulsa at Toyota Field on Tuesday with the Western Conference leaders hoping to continue their unbeaten streak in the USL Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers at Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds at Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy