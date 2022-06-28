New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Thursday features New York Red Bulls playing Atlanta United FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Red Bull Arena, airing on MSG. New York has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 19 points, and is 19th overall.
How to Watch New York vs. Atlanta United FC
- Match Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and Atlanta United FC Stats
- New York scores 1.5 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Atlanta United FC gives up 1.5 per game (16th in league).
- Atlanta United FC is 10th in MLS in goals scored (23 in 15 matches), and New York is eighth in goals allowed (19 in 17).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is sixth in the league, at +7.
- In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 16 league games.
- New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 17 games (31st in league).
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Home
6/25/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
New York
-
Away
7/3/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
7/13/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
How To Watch
June
30
2022
Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
