New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

MLS action on Thursday features New York Red Bulls playing Atlanta United FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Red Bull Arena, airing on MSG. New York has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 19 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Atlanta United FC

Match Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and Atlanta United FC Stats

New York scores 1.5 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Atlanta United FC gives up 1.5 per game (16th in league).

Atlanta United FC is 10th in MLS in goals scored (23 in 15 matches), and New York is eighth in goals allowed (19 in 17).

In terms of goal differential, New York is sixth in the league, at +7.

In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 16 league games.

New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 17 games (31st in league).

Atlanta United FC Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Charlotte FC L 2-0 Away 6/18/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Home 6/26/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC - Home

