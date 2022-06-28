New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Thursday features New York Red Bulls playing Atlanta United FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Red Bull Arena, airing on MSG. New York has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 19 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Atlanta United FC

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New York and Atlanta United FC Stats

  • New York scores 1.5 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Atlanta United FC gives up 1.5 per game (16th in league).
  • Atlanta United FC is 10th in MLS in goals scored (23 in 15 matches), and New York is eighth in goals allowed (19 in 17).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is sixth in the league, at +7.
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 16 league games.
  • Morgan has seven goals in 16 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 17 games (31st in league).

Atlanta United FC Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-0

Home

6/25/2022

Toronto FC

L 2-1

Away

6/30/2022

New York

-

Away

7/3/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

7/13/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

