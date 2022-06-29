New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United FC will match up in MLS play on Thursday, June 30. The game at Red Bull Arena begins at 8:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 26 points, ranking eighth in the league. Atlanta United FC has 19 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Atlanta United FC

Match Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New York and Atlanta United FC Stats

New York is sixth in MLS in goals scored (26 in 17 matches), and Atlanta United FC is 16th in goals allowed (22 in 15).

Atlanta United FC scores 1.5 goals per game (10th in MLS), and New York allows 1.1 per match (eighth in league).

New York's goal differential (+7) is sixth in the league.

Atlanta United FC has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 11th in the league.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan has seven goals in 16 games -- tops on New York, and 15th in the league.

Morgan has seven goals in 16 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Omir Fernandez has three assists in 17 games -- tops on New York, and 31st in the league.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Charlotte FC L 2-0 Away 6/18/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Home 6/26/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC - Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule