New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United FC will match up in MLS play on Thursday, June 30. The game at Red Bull Arena begins at 8:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 26 points, ranking eighth in the league. Atlanta United FC has 19 points, and is 19th overall.
- Match Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and Atlanta United FC Stats
- New York is sixth in MLS in goals scored (26 in 17 matches), and Atlanta United FC is 16th in goals allowed (22 in 15).
- Atlanta United FC scores 1.5 goals per game (10th in MLS), and New York allows 1.1 per match (eighth in league).
- New York's goal differential (+7) is sixth in the league.
- Atlanta United FC has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 11th in the league.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan has seven goals in 16 games -- tops on New York, and 15th in the league.
- Omir Fernandez has three assists in 17 games -- tops on New York, and 31st in the league.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Home
6/25/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
New York
-
Away
7/3/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
7/13/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
