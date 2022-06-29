Skip to main content

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States women's national team faces Colombia in a summer friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium on Tuesday.

Following a 3-0 victory over Colombia on Saturday, the United States travels to Sandy, Utah to face Las Cafeteras again on Tuesday at Rio Tinto Stadium. The USWNT is now 5-0-1 on the year to go along with its five shutouts so far in 2022.

How to Watch International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The 3-0 win on Saturday was in Commerce City, Colorado with the victory powered by a second-half brace from Colorado-native Sophia Smith along with a goal from Taylor Kornieck in her international debut. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan returned to action for the national team in the win making their first appearances with the USWNT since October 2021.

Following the match in Sandy, Utah on Tuesday, the USA will head to Monterrey, Mexico for the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship. The competition runs from July 4-18 and will serve as the region’s qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

usa womens soccer
Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
