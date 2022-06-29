Skip to main content

How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Forge come off a four-match winning streak and look to remain unbeaten at home as they host Valour on Wednesday.

Unbeaten since early May, Forge FC has managed a five-game unbeaten streak, including four straight wins to sit above the playoff line with games in hand. Valour FC snapped their five-match winless streak on Sunday with a 3-1 road win at York United and comes to Hamilton with a high-powered offense that’s scored in six of its last seven matches.

How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC:

Match Date: June 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Valour FC at Forge FC match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Valour had just one away victory prior to this week but a win tonight against a formidable side could swing the momentum of their season in the right direction. This is the first match of the season between these clubs, though they were scheduled for a match in Winnipeg in May but was moved due to the Canadian Premier League’s Covid protocols.

Forge leads the league in goals forced (21) and goals allowed (nine), while Valour ranks third with 20 goals scored in 11 games.

Midfielder Kyle Bekker will become the first player in CPL history to play in 100 career matches for his club. Bekker has played in 99 of 105 matches in Forge’s four-year history.

Forge leads the all-time series against Valour 6-3-1, though Valour won the last match 3-1 when they met in October of 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Valour FC at Forge FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012262737h (1)
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Stream soccer, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Braves vs. Phillies stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18609677
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays: Stream MLB, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1011646783h (3)
Lacrosse

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship: United States vs Canada

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago0043624839h
Hockey

How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey Final: Sea Dogs vs. Bulldogs

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Orioles vs. Mariners stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy