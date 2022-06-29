How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Stream soccer, TV Channel

Forge come off a four-match winning streak and look to remain unbeaten at home as they host Valour on Wednesday.

Unbeaten since early May, Forge FC has managed a five-game unbeaten streak, including four straight wins to sit above the playoff line with games in hand. Valour FC snapped their five-match winless streak on Sunday with a 3-1 road win at York United and comes to Hamilton with a high-powered offense that’s scored in six of its last seven matches.

Valour had just one away victory prior to this week but a win tonight against a formidable side could swing the momentum of their season in the right direction. This is the first match of the season between these clubs, though they were scheduled for a match in Winnipeg in May but was moved due to the Canadian Premier League’s Covid protocols.

Forge leads the league in goals forced (21) and goals allowed (nine), while Valour ranks third with 20 goals scored in 11 games.

Midfielder Kyle Bekker will become the first player in CPL history to play in 100 career matches for his club. Bekker has played in 99 of 105 matches in Forge’s four-year history.

Forge leads the all-time series against Valour 6-3-1, though Valour won the last match 3-1 when they met in October of 2021.

