Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) dribbles the ball past FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Wednesday will include Los Angeles FC meeting FC Dallas. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:30 PM ET from Banc of California Stadium, airing on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has 33 points, ranking first overall in the league. FC Dallas has 26 points, and is seventh overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

LAFC and FC Dallas Stats

  • LAFC is first in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and FC Dallas is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • FC Dallas puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and LAFC gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, LAFC is first in the league, at +15.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league, at +9.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals in 15 games (14th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Christian Arango, who has five goals in 16 games.
  • Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with four in 15 games (seventh in league).

FC Dallas Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

San Jose

W 3-2

Home

6/18/2022

Seattle

D 1-1

Away

6/26/2022

New York

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/2/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

7/8/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

7/17/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-1

Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

L 2-0

Home

6/25/2022

Austin FC

D 2-2

Away

6/29/2022

LAFC

-

Away

7/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

7/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/13/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

How To Watch

June
29
2022

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
