Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Wednesday will include Los Angeles FC meeting FC Dallas. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:30 PM ET from Banc of California Stadium, airing on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has 33 points, ranking first overall in the league. FC Dallas has 26 points, and is seventh overall.
How to Watch LAFC vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
LAFC and FC Dallas Stats
- LAFC is first in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and FC Dallas is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
- FC Dallas puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and LAFC gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, LAFC is first in the league, at +15.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league, at +9.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals in 15 games (14th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Christian Arango, who has five goals in 16 games.
- Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with four in 15 games (seventh in league).
FC Dallas Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
San Jose
W 3-2
Home
6/18/2022
Seattle
D 1-1
Away
6/26/2022
New York
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/2/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/8/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
7/17/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-1
Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
L 2-0
Home
6/25/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Away
6/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
7/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/13/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
How To Watch
June
29
2022
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)