Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

MLS action on Wednesday will include Los Angeles FC meeting FC Dallas. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:30 PM ET from Banc of California Stadium, airing on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has 33 points, ranking first overall in the league. FC Dallas has 26 points, and is seventh overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and FC Dallas Stats

LAFC is first in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and FC Dallas is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

FC Dallas puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and LAFC gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).

In terms of goal differential, LAFC is first in the league, at +15.

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is fifth in the league, at +9.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals in 15 games (14th in league).

The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Christian Arango, who has five goals in 16 games.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with four in 15 games (seventh in league).

FC Dallas Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 San Jose W 3-2 Home 6/18/2022 Seattle D 1-1 Away 6/26/2022 New York W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 FC Dallas - Home 7/2/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles - Home 7/17/2022 Nashville SC - Away

FC Dallas Schedule