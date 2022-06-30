New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC takes on New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Thursday, June 30. The two MLS teams will square off at 8:00 PM ET. New York has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 19 points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Atlanta United FC

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New York and Atlanta United FC Stats

  • New York scores 1.5 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Atlanta United FC allows 1.5 per match (16th in league).
  • Atlanta United FC scores 1.5 goals per game (10th in MLS), and New York allows 1.1 per match (eighth in league).
  • New York has a goal differential of +7 for the season, sixth in the league.
  • Atlanta United FC has a goal differential of +1 for the season, which is 11th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has seven goals (on 26 shots) in 16 league games.
  • Luquinhas has five goals in 14 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on New York.
  • Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three (on 12 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-0

Home

6/25/2022

Toronto FC

L 2-1

Away

6/30/2022

New York

-

Away

7/3/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

7/13/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

