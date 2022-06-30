New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlanta United FC takes on New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Thursday, June 30. The two MLS teams will square off at 8:00 PM ET. New York has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Atlanta United FC has 19 points, and is 20th overall.
How to Watch New York vs. Atlanta United FC
- Match Day: Thursday, June 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and Atlanta United FC Stats
- New York scores 1.5 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Atlanta United FC allows 1.5 per match (16th in league).
- Atlanta United FC scores 1.5 goals per game (10th in MLS), and New York allows 1.1 per match (eighth in league).
- New York has a goal differential of +7 for the season, sixth in the league.
- Atlanta United FC has a goal differential of +1 for the season, which is 11th in the league.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has seven goals (on 26 shots) in 16 league games.
- Luquinhas has five goals in 14 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on New York.
- Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three (on 12 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Home
6/25/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
New York
-
Away
7/3/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
7/13/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
