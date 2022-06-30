Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo will match up in MLS play on Wednesday, June 29. The game at Providence Park starts at 10:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Portland is 21st in the league in points, with 19. Houston is 15th, with 21.
How to Watch Portland vs. Houston
- Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Providence Park
Portland and Houston Stats
- Portland is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Houston is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
- Houston is 16th in MLS in goals scored (20 in 16 matches), and Portland is 20th in goals allowed (26 in 17).
- In terms of goal differential, Portland is 16th in the league, at -1.
- Houston is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
Portland Key Players
- Bill Tuiloma is Portland's leading scorer this season, with five goals in 15 games (23rd in league).
- Jaroslaw Niezgoda has five goals in 13 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Sebastian Blanco is Portland's leader in assists, with five in 16 games (second in league).
Houston Key Players
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 2-1
Away
6/18/2022
Los Angeles
D 1-1
Away
6/25/2022
Colorado
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Houston
-
Home
7/3/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Seattle
-
Away
7/17/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 3-0
Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
-
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
