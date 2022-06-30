Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

Jun 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers midfielder Bill Tuiloma (25) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo will match up in MLS play on Wednesday, June 29. The game at Providence Park starts at 10:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Portland is 21st in the league in points, with 19. Houston is 15th, with 21.

How to Watch Portland vs. Houston

Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Providence Park

Providence Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Portland and Houston Stats

Portland is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Houston is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).

Houston is 16th in MLS in goals scored (20 in 16 matches), and Portland is 20th in goals allowed (26 in 17).

In terms of goal differential, Portland is 16th in the league, at -1.

Houston is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Portland Key Players

Bill Tuiloma is Portland's leading scorer this season, with five goals in 15 games (23rd in league).

Jaroslaw Niezgoda has five goals in 13 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Sebastian Blanco is Portland's leader in assists, with five in 16 games (second in league).

Houston Key Players

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Inter Miami CF L 2-1 Away 6/18/2022 Los Angeles D 1-1 Away 6/25/2022 Colorado W 3-0 Home 6/29/2022 Houston - Home 7/3/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/9/2022 Seattle - Away 7/17/2022 Vancouver - Home

Houston Schedule