Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers midfielder Bill Tuiloma (25) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers midfielder Bill Tuiloma (25) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo will match up in MLS play on Wednesday, June 29. The game at Providence Park starts at 10:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Portland is 21st in the league in points, with 19. Houston is 15th, with 21.

How to Watch Portland vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Providence Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Portland and Houston Stats

  • Portland is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Houston is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
  • Houston is 16th in MLS in goals scored (20 in 16 matches), and Portland is 20th in goals allowed (26 in 17).
  • In terms of goal differential, Portland is 16th in the league, at -1.
  • Houston is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Portland Key Players

  • Bill Tuiloma is Portland's leading scorer this season, with five goals in 15 games (23rd in league).
  • Jaroslaw Niezgoda has five goals in 13 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Sebastian Blanco is Portland's leader in assists, with five in 16 games (second in league).

Houston Key Players

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 2-1

Away

6/18/2022

Los Angeles

D 1-1

Away

6/25/2022

Colorado

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Houston

-

Home

7/3/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Seattle

-

Away

7/17/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 3-0

Away

6/18/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Chicago

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Portland

-

Away

7/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/12/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Houston Dynamo at Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers midfielder Bill Tuiloma (25) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) dribbles the ball past FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18599957
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18597094
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Portland Timbers

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
USATSI_17899771
WNBA

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
USATSI_18528487
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
USATSI_18594887
MLS

How to Watch CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC: Live stream, TV channel

By Evan Lazar33 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy