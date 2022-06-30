Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's schedule in MLS will see CF Montréal meet up with Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 13th in the league in points, with 23. Montreal is sixth, with 26.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Montreal

  • Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Montreal Stats

  • Seattle is 10th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montreal is 24th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
  • Montreal is third in MLS offensively (1.9 goals per match), and Seattle is fourth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is seventh in the league, at +6.
  • Montreal's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.
  • Jordan Morris has four goals in 12 appearances, second-best on Seattle.
  • Alex Roldan has four assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and seventh in the league.

Montreal Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Vancouver

W 4-0

Home

6/18/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

-

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

Montreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 4-3

Home

6/18/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Seattle

-

Away

7/4/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/9/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

7/16/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

How To Watch

June
29
2022

CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
