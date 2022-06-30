Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's schedule in MLS will see CF Montréal meet up with Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 13th in the league in points, with 23. Montreal is sixth, with 26.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Montreal
- Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Seattle and Montreal Stats
- Seattle is 10th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montreal is 24th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
- Montreal is third in MLS offensively (1.9 goals per match), and Seattle is fourth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is seventh in the league, at +6.
- Montreal's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.
- Jordan Morris has four goals in 12 appearances, second-best on Seattle.
- Alex Roldan has four assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and seventh in the league.
Montreal Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Vancouver
W 4-0
Home
6/18/2022
LAFC
D 1-1
Home
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
-
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 4-3
Home
6/18/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Seattle
-
Away
7/4/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/9/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
7/16/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
How To Watch
June
29
2022
CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
