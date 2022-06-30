Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's schedule in MLS will see CF Montréal meet up with Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 13th in the league in points, with 23. Montreal is sixth, with 26.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Montreal

Match Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Montreal Stats

Seattle is 10th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montreal is 24th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).

Montreal is third in MLS offensively (1.9 goals per match), and Seattle is fourth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is seventh in the league, at +6.

Montreal's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.

Jordan Morris has four goals in 12 appearances, second-best on Seattle.

Alex Roldan has four assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and seventh in the league.

Montreal Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Vancouver W 4-0 Home 6/18/2022 LAFC D 1-1 Home 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-0 Home 6/29/2022 Montreal - Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/9/2022 Portland - Home 7/13/2022 Nashville SC - Away

Montreal Schedule