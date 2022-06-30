Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Toronto FC will meet Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, July 2 in MLS. The game at BMO Field begins at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 23 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Toronto FC has 18 points, and is 24th overall.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
Toronto FC and Seattle Stats
- Seattle has scored 24 goals in 16 matches (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC has given up 32 in 17 (26th in league).
- Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per match (fifth in league).
- Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +5.
- Toronto FC's goal differential is -8, 23rd in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals in eight games (25th in league).
- Jordan Morris is Seattle's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 14 shots, 1.1 per game) in 13 league appearances.
- Seattle's leader in assists is Alex Roldan, who has five in 15 games (fifth in league).
Toronto FC Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
LAFC
D 1-1
Home
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
-
Away
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
New York
L 2-0
Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/13/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/16/2022
Montreal
-
Away
