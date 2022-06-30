Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toronto FC will meet Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, July 2 in MLS. The game at BMO Field begins at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 23 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Toronto FC has 18 points, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toronto FC and Seattle Stats

  • Seattle has scored 24 goals in 16 matches (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC has given up 32 in 17 (26th in league).
  • Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per match (fifth in league).
  • Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +5.
  • Toronto FC's goal differential is -8, 23rd in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals in eight games (25th in league).
  • Jordan Morris is Seattle's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 14 shots, 1.1 per game) in 13 league appearances.
  • Seattle's leader in assists is Alex Roldan, who has five in 15 games (fifth in league).

Toronto FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

-

Away

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

New York

L 2-0

Away

6/25/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Seattle

-

Home

7/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/13/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/16/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
