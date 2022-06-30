Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC will meet Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, July 2 in MLS. The game at BMO Field begins at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Seattle has 23 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Toronto FC has 18 points, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

Toronto FC and Seattle Stats

Seattle has scored 24 goals in 16 matches (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC has given up 32 in 17 (26th in league).

Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per match (fifth in league).

Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Toronto FC's goal differential is -8, 23rd in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals in eight games (25th in league).

Jordan Morris is Seattle's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 14 shots, 1.1 per game) in 13 league appearances.

Seattle's leader in assists is Alex Roldan, who has five in 15 games (fifth in league).

Toronto FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 LAFC D 1-1 Home 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-0 Home 6/29/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/9/2022 Portland - Home 7/13/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/16/2022 Chicago - Away

Toronto FC Schedule