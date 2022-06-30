Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on FOX from BC Place. LAFC is currently first in the league in points, with 36. Vancouver is 19th, with 21.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BC Place
Vancouver and LAFC Stats
- LAFC is first in MLS offensively (2.1 goals per game), and Vancouver is 23rd defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
- Vancouver is scoring 1.1 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.1 per game (third in league).
- LAFC's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.
- Vancouver is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals (on 28 shots) in 16 league games.
- Christian Arango has six goals (on 2.1 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (first in league).
Vancouver Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Seattle
D 1-1
Away
6/26/2022
New York
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
FC Dallas
W 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/8/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
7/17/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Seattle
L 4-0
Away
6/18/2022
FC Dallas
W 2-0
Away
6/26/2022
New England
D 0-0
Home
7/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/8/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/13/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
Portland
-
Away
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
