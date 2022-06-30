Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on FOX from BC Place. LAFC is currently first in the league in points, with 36. Vancouver is 19th, with 21.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BC Place

Vancouver and LAFC Stats

LAFC is first in MLS offensively (2.1 goals per game), and Vancouver is 23rd defensively (1.6 conceded per match).

Vancouver is scoring 1.1 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.1 per game (third in league).

LAFC's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.

Vancouver is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals (on 28 shots) in 16 league games.

Christian Arango has six goals (on 2.1 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (first in league).

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Seattle D 1-1 Away 6/26/2022 New York W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 FC Dallas W 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles - Home 7/17/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

Vancouver Schedule