Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on FOX from BC Place. LAFC is currently first in the league in points, with 36. Vancouver is 19th, with 21.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BC Place
  • Stadium: BC Place

Vancouver and LAFC Stats

  • LAFC is first in MLS offensively (2.1 goals per game), and Vancouver is 23rd defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
  • Vancouver is scoring 1.1 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.1 per game (third in league).
  • LAFC's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.
  • Vancouver is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals (on 28 shots) in 16 league games.
  • Christian Arango has six goals (on 2.1 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (first in league).

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Seattle

D 1-1

Away

6/26/2022

New York

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

FC Dallas

W 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

7/8/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

7/17/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Seattle

L 4-0

Away

6/18/2022

FC Dallas

W 2-0

Away

6/26/2022

New England

D 0-0

Home

7/2/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/8/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/13/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
