Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC will match up in MLS action on Sunday, July 3. The game at BBVA Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston is 16th in the league in points, with 21. Charlotte FC is 21st, with 20.

How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Houston and Charlotte FC Stats

  • Houston is 16th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Charlotte FC is 15th defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 18 matches), and Houston is 12th in goals conceded (21 in 17).
  • Houston is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.
  • Charlotte FC's goal differential (-5) is 21st in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Houston is led by Darwin Quintero, who has seven goals (on 19 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots, 1.1 per game) in 16 league appearances.
  • Adam Lundqvist is Houston's leader in assists, with four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Chicago

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Portland

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/12/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

-

Away

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Columbus

D 1-1

Away

6/25/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

6/30/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
