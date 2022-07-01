Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC will match up in MLS action on Sunday, July 3. The game at BBVA Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston is 16th in the league in points, with 21. Charlotte FC is 21st, with 20.

How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BBVA Stadium

Houston and Charlotte FC Stats

Houston is 16th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Charlotte FC is 15th defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 18 matches), and Houston is 12th in goals conceded (21 in 17).

Houston is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.

Charlotte FC's goal differential (-5) is 21st in the league.

Houston Key Players

Houston is led by Darwin Quintero, who has seven goals (on 19 shots) in 17 league games.

Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots, 1.1 per game) in 16 league appearances.

Adam Lundqvist is Houston's leader in assists, with four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Orlando City SC L 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Chicago W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Portland L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 7/9/2022 FC Dallas - Home 7/12/2022 Austin FC - Away 7/17/2022 San Jose - Away

