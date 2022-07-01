Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC will match up in MLS action on Sunday, July 3. The game at BBVA Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston is 16th in the league in points, with 21. Charlotte FC is 21st, with 20.
How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
Houston and Charlotte FC Stats
- Houston is 16th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Charlotte FC is 15th defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 18 matches), and Houston is 12th in goals conceded (21 in 17).
- Houston is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.
- Charlotte FC's goal differential (-5) is 21st in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Houston is led by Darwin Quintero, who has seven goals (on 19 shots) in 17 league games.
- Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots, 1.1 per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Adam Lundqvist is Houston's leader in assists, with four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Charlotte FC Key Players
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
-
Away
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Columbus
D 1-1
Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
