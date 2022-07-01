May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday features New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Gillette Stadium, broadcast on CBS. New England is currently 13th overall in the league in points, with 24. FC Cincinnati is 12th, with 24.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and FC Cincinnati Stats

New England is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 25th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).

FC Cincinnati is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 games), and New England is 20th in goals conceded (26 in 17).

New England's goal differential is +1, which ranks 11th in the league.

FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer this season, with six goals in 10 games (15th in league).

Carles Gil has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Gil is New England's leader in assists, with four (on 51 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC D 1-1 Home 6/19/2022 Minnesota United FC W 2-1 Home 6/26/2022 Vancouver D 0-0 Away 7/3/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 7/9/2022 NYCFC - Away 7/16/2022 Philadelphia - Away 7/23/2022 Columbus - Away

