How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Sunday features New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Gillette Stadium, broadcast on CBS. New England is currently 13th overall in the league in points, with 24. FC Cincinnati is 12th, with 24.
How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and FC Cincinnati Stats
- New England is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 25th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
- FC Cincinnati is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 games), and New England is 20th in goals conceded (26 in 17).
- New England's goal differential is +1, which ranks 11th in the league.
- FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer this season, with six goals in 10 games (15th in league).
- Carles Gil has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Gil is New England's leader in assists, with four (on 51 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
6/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/26/2022
Vancouver
D 0-0
Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
7/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
-
Away
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
6/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 1-0
Home
6/29/2022
NYCFC
D 4-4
Home
7/3/2022
New England
-
Away
7/9/2022
New York
-
Home
7/13/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/17/2022
Columbus
-
Away
How To Watch
July
3
2022
FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
