How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday features New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Gillette Stadium, broadcast on CBS. New England is currently 13th overall in the league in points, with 24. FC Cincinnati is 12th, with 24.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New England and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • New England is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and FC Cincinnati is 25th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
  • FC Cincinnati is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 games), and New England is 20th in goals conceded (26 in 17).
  • New England's goal differential is +1, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

New England Key Players

  • Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer this season, with six goals in 10 games (15th in league).
  • Carles Gil has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Gil is New England's leader in assists, with four (on 51 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Orlando City SC

D 1-1

Home

6/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/26/2022

Vancouver

D 0-0

Away

7/3/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

7/9/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

-

Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

6/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 1-0

Home

6/29/2022

NYCFC

D 4-4

Home

7/3/2022

New England

-

Away

7/9/2022

New York

-

Home

7/13/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

7/17/2022

Columbus

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
