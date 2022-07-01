San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's action in MLS will see Chicago Fire face off against San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park starts at 9:00 PM ET. San Jose is currently 27th overall in the league in points, with 15. Chicago is 25th, with 17.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Chicago Stats
- San Jose is 10th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 16 games), and Chicago is 15th in goals allowed (22 in 17).
- Chicago is scoring 0.9 goals per game (28th in MLS), and San Jose is giving up 2.1 per game (28th in league).
- San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.
- Chicago's goal differential (-7) is 22nd in the league.
San Jose Key Players
- Jeremy Ebobisse is San Jose's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 16 games (second in league).
- Cristian Espinoza has four goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Espinoza is San Jose's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Chicago Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
LAFC
L 3-2
Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
D 0-0
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-0
Away
7/3/2022
Chicago
-
Home
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
-
Home
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
DC United
W 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Houston
L 2-0
Away
6/29/2022
Philadelphia
W 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
San Jose
-
Away
7/9/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/13/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Seattle
-
Home
