San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's action in MLS will see Chicago Fire face off against San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park starts at 9:00 PM ET. San Jose is currently 27th overall in the league in points, with 15. Chicago is 25th, with 17.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

San Jose and Chicago Stats

  • San Jose is 10th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 16 games), and Chicago is 15th in goals allowed (22 in 17).
  • Chicago is scoring 0.9 goals per game (28th in MLS), and San Jose is giving up 2.1 per game (28th in league).
  • San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.
  • Chicago's goal differential (-7) is 22nd in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  • Jeremy Ebobisse is San Jose's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 16 games (second in league).
  • Cristian Espinoza has four goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Espinoza is San Jose's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

LAFC

L 3-2

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

D 0-0

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-0

Away

7/3/2022

Chicago

-

Home

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

-

Home

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Houston

L 2-0

Away

6/29/2022

Philadelphia

W 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

7/9/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/13/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Chicago Fire FC at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
