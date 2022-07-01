San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's action in MLS will see Chicago Fire face off against San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park starts at 9:00 PM ET. San Jose is currently 27th overall in the league in points, with 15. Chicago is 25th, with 17.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Chicago Stats

San Jose is 10th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 16 games), and Chicago is 15th in goals allowed (22 in 17).

Chicago is scoring 0.9 goals per game (28th in MLS), and San Jose is giving up 2.1 per game (28th in league).

San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.

Chicago's goal differential (-7) is 22nd in the league.

San Jose Key Players

Jeremy Ebobisse is San Jose's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 16 games (second in league).

Cristian Espinoza has four goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Espinoza is San Jose's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

San Jose Schedule

