Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City takes on New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on MSG. New York currently has 29 points, ranking fourth overall in the league. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, and is 26th overall.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats

  • New York is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
  • Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league at +8.
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-16) is 28th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).
  • Luquinhas has five goals in 15 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on New York.
  • Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three in 16 games (20th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

New England

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Seattle

L 3-0

Away

7/3/2022

New York

-

Home

7/9/2022

Montreal

-

Away

7/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FC Edmonton
Soccer

How to Watch York United at FC Edmonton: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with left fielder Juan Yepez (36) after hitting a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18595032
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180: Qualifying

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy