Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City takes on New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on MSG. New York currently has 29 points, ranking fourth overall in the league. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, and is 26th overall.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats

New York is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).

Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league at +8.

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-16) is 28th in the league.

New York Key Players

New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).

Luquinhas has five goals in 15 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on New York.

Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three in 16 games (20th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Home 6/26/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/24/2022 Austin FC - Away

