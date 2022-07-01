Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sporting Kansas City takes on New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on MSG. New York currently has 29 points, ranking fourth overall in the league. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, and is 26th overall.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats
- New York is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
- Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league at +8.
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-16) is 28th in the league.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).
- Luquinhas has five goals in 15 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on New York.
- Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three in 16 games (20th in league).
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
New England
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Seattle
L 3-0
Away
7/3/2022
New York
-
Home
7/9/2022
Montreal
-
Away
7/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
How To Watch
July
3
2022
New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
