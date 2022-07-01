Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC travels to meet Toronto FC in MLS at BMO Field on Saturday, July 2. The two teams will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Seattle has 23 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Toronto FC has 18 points, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

Toronto FC and Seattle Stats

Seattle puts up 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC gives up 1.9 per game (26th in league).

Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per match (fifth in league).

Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential at +5.

In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 23rd in the league at -8.

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer this year, with five goals in eight games (25th in league).

Jordan Morris also has five goals (in 13 league games).

Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five in 15 games (fifth in league).

Toronto FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 LAFC D 1-1 Home 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-0 Home 6/29/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/9/2022 Portland - Home 7/13/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/16/2022 Chicago - Away

Toronto FC Schedule