Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC travels to meet Toronto FC in MLS at BMO Field on Saturday, July 2. The two teams will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Seattle has 23 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Toronto FC has 18 points, and is 24th overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BMO Field
Toronto FC and Seattle Stats

  • Seattle puts up 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC gives up 1.9 per game (26th in league).
  • Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per match (fifth in league).
  • Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential at +5.
  • In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 23rd in the league at -8.

Seattle Key Players

  • Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer this year, with five goals in eight games (25th in league).
  • Jordan Morris also has five goals (in 13 league games).
  • Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five in 15 games (fifth in league).

Toronto FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

-

Away

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

New York

L 2-0

Away

6/25/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Seattle

-

Home

7/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/13/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/16/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
