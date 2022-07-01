Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC travels to meet Toronto FC in MLS at BMO Field on Saturday, July 2. The two teams will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Seattle has 23 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Toronto FC has 18 points, and is 24th overall.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Toronto FC and Seattle Stats
- Seattle puts up 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC gives up 1.9 per game (26th in league).
- Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per match (fifth in league).
- Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential at +5.
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 23rd in the league at -8.
Seattle Key Players
- Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer this year, with five goals in eight games (25th in league).
- Jordan Morris also has five goals (in 13 league games).
- Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five in 15 games (fifth in league).
Toronto FC Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
LAFC
D 1-1
Home
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
-
Away
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
New York
L 2-0
Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/13/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/16/2022
Montreal
-
Away
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)