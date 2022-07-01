Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on Los Angeles FC. The game at BC Place gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. LAFC currently has 36 points, ranking first in the league. Vancouver has 21 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: BC Place

Vancouver and LAFC Stats

LAFC puts up 2.1 goals per game (first in MLS), and Vancouver gives up 1.6 per match (23rd in league).

Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (18 in 17 matches), and LAFC is third in goals conceded (18 in 17).

LAFC's goal differential is +17, which ranks first in the league.

Vancouver's goal differential (-10) is 27th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

Carlos Vela has six goals in 16 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 15th in the league.

Also atop the scoring charts for LAFC is Christian Arango, who has six goals in 17 games.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six (on 36 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Seattle D 1-1 Away 6/26/2022 New York W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 FC Dallas W 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles - Home 7/17/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

Vancouver Schedule