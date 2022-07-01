How to Watch York United at FC Edmonton: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

The bottom two teams in the Canadian Premier League standings face off on Friday at Clarke Stadium when FC Edmonton hosts York United in regular-season action. Edmonton is in last place in the table with seven points after 13 matches, while York United is second-to-last with 11 points after its 12 matches.

How to Watch York United at FC Edmonton Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

In its most recent outing, York United fell 3-1 to Valour FC on Sunday with Osaze de Rosario scoring the team's only goal in the loss. Before that, the team lost a close game 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship semifinals on June 22.

Altogether, York United is winless in its last 10 matches in all competitions, with the team's last victory in regular time having been a 1-0 win over Forge in Canadian Premier League action on May 6.

Meanwhile, FC Edmonton has won just one match so far this season and will be desperately looking for its second when the team hosts York United at Clarke Stadium on Thursday.

