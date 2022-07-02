In what is arguably the match of the week in the first weekend of the Apertura 2022 tournament, the winningest club in Liga MX history, América (13 titles), goes up against reigning back-to-back champion Atlas at the historic Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch América vs. Atlas Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

América hit rock bottom midway through last season falling as deep in the standings as last place for two straight weeks. The club then fired former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari and it was as if the historically dominant Liga MX side remembered its role in the Mexican first division.

Las Águilas went on a historic run that saw the team go from last place (18th) to fourth place in the table, winning a direct spot in the Liguilla and avoiding the play-in round altogether. The run of form won interim head coach Fernando Ortíz the full-time job with the team despite losing in last season's to Pachuca 4-1 on aggregate.

Atlas, meanwhile, is coming off of its second title in a row and shows no signs of stopping as it heads into the quest for a three-peat, something that hasn't been done since the Mexican first division became the Liga MX tournament as we know it today.

