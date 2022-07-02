Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's action in MLS will see Inter Miami CF face off against FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET. FC Dallas has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 21 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • FC Dallas is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 games), and Inter Miami CF is 19th in goals allowed (25 in 16).
  • Inter Miami CF scores 1.1 goals per game (24th in MLS), and FC Dallas allows 1.2 per match (ninth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 10 goals (on 25 shots) in 17 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for FC Dallas is Paul Arriola, who has eight goals in 16 games.
  • Ferreira is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with three in 17 games (20th in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

L 2-0

Home

6/25/2022

Austin FC

D 2-2

Away

6/29/2022

LAFC

L 3-1

Away

7/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

7/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/13/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Portland

W 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-0

Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

7/9/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Inter Miami CF at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_18622596
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Shield

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
imago0044194290h
CFL Football

How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
USATSI_18604364
Ultimate

How to Watch AUDL: Atlanta Hustle vs. Carolina Flyers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Liga MX

Guadalajara vs. Juárez stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_17676693
UFC

How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Early Prelims

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy