Monday's action in MLS will see Inter Miami CF face off against FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET. FC Dallas has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 21 points, and is 18th overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF Stats

FC Dallas is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 games), and Inter Miami CF is 19th in goals allowed (25 in 16).

Inter Miami CF scores 1.1 goals per game (24th in MLS), and FC Dallas allows 1.2 per match (ninth in league).

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 10 goals (on 25 shots) in 17 league games.

The second-leading scorer for FC Dallas is Paul Arriola, who has eight goals in 16 games.

Ferreira is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with three in 17 games (20th in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Vancouver L 2-0 Home 6/25/2022 Austin FC D 2-2 Away 6/29/2022 LAFC L 3-1 Away 7/4/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 7/9/2022 Houston - Away 7/13/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/16/2022 Austin FC - Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule