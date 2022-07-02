How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's action in MLS will see Inter Miami CF face off against FC Dallas. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET. FC Dallas has 26 points, ranking eighth overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 21 points, and is 18th overall.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF Stats
- FC Dallas is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 games), and Inter Miami CF is 19th in goals allowed (25 in 16).
- Inter Miami CF scores 1.1 goals per game (24th in MLS), and FC Dallas allows 1.2 per match (ninth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-8) is 23rd in the league.
FC Dallas Key Players
- FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 10 goals (on 25 shots) in 17 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for FC Dallas is Paul Arriola, who has eight goals in 16 games.
- Ferreira is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with three in 17 games (20th in league).
Inter Miami CF Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
L 2-0
Home
6/25/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Away
6/29/2022
LAFC
L 3-1
Away
7/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/13/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Portland
W 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-0
Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
7/9/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
