Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Houston Dynamo will host Charlotte FC in MLS at BBVA Stadium on Sunday, July 3. The two teams will square off at 8:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has 21 points, ranking 16th in the league. Charlotte FC has 20 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BBVA Stadium

Houston and Charlotte FC Stats

Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per match (16th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.2 per match (15th in league).

Charlotte FC has scored 17 goals in 18 matches (24th in MLS), and Houston has given up 21 in 17 (12th in league).

Houston's goal differential (0) is 14th in the league.

Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which is 21st in the league.

Houston Key Players

Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 17 games (10th in league).

Sebastian Ferreira has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Orlando City SC L 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Chicago W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Portland L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 7/9/2022 FC Dallas - Home 7/12/2022 Austin FC - Away 7/17/2022 San Jose - Away

Charlotte FC Schedule