Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo will host Charlotte FC in MLS at BBVA Stadium on Sunday, July 3. The two teams will square off at 8:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has 21 points, ranking 16th in the league. Charlotte FC has 20 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Houston and Charlotte FC Stats

  • Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per match (16th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.2 per match (15th in league).
  • Charlotte FC has scored 17 goals in 18 matches (24th in MLS), and Houston has given up 21 in 17 (12th in league).
  • Houston's goal differential (0) is 14th in the league.
  • Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which is 21st in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 17 games (10th in league).
  • Sebastian Ferreira has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Chicago

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Portland

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/12/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

-

Away

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Columbus

D 1-1

Away

6/25/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

6/30/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
USATSI_17103891
Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy