Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston Dynamo will host Charlotte FC in MLS at BBVA Stadium on Sunday, July 3. The two teams will square off at 8:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has 21 points, ranking 16th in the league. Charlotte FC has 20 points, and is 21st overall.
How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Houston and Charlotte FC Stats
- Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per match (16th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.2 per match (15th in league).
- Charlotte FC has scored 17 goals in 18 matches (24th in MLS), and Houston has given up 21 in 17 (12th in league).
- Houston's goal differential (0) is 14th in the league.
- Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which is 21st in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 17 games (10th in league).
- Sebastian Ferreira has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Charlotte FC Key Players
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
-
Away
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Columbus
D 1-1
Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
