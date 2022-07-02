New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will see New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 PM ET from Gillette Stadium, airing on CBS. New England has 24 points, ranking 13th in the league. FC Cincinnati has 24 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and FC Cincinnati Stats

New England is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and FC Cincinnati is 25th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).

FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and New England is conceding 1.5 per game (20th in league).

New England is 11th in the league in goal differential at +1.

FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

New England Key Players

New England is led by Adam Buksa, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.

Carles Gil has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

New England's leader in assists is Gil, who has four in 17 games (13th in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC D 1-1 Home 6/19/2022 Minnesota United FC W 2-1 Home 6/26/2022 Vancouver D 0-0 Away 7/3/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 7/9/2022 NYCFC - Away 7/16/2022 Philadelphia - Away 7/23/2022 Columbus - Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule