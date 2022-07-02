New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will see New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 PM ET from Gillette Stadium, airing on CBS. New England has 24 points, ranking 13th in the league. FC Cincinnati has 24 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New England and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • New England is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and FC Cincinnati is 25th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).
  • FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and New England is conceding 1.5 per game (20th in league).
  • New England is 11th in the league in goal differential at +1.
  • FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

New England Key Players

  • New England is led by Adam Buksa, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
  • Carles Gil has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • New England's leader in assists is Gil, who has four in 17 games (13th in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Orlando City SC

D 1-1

Home

6/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/26/2022

Vancouver

D 0-0

Away

7/3/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

7/9/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

-

Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

6/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 1-0

Home

6/29/2022

NYCFC

D 4-4

Home

7/3/2022

New England

-

Away

7/9/2022

New York

-

Home

7/13/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

7/17/2022

Columbus

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

