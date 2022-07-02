New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Sunday will see New England Revolution playing FC Cincinnati. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 PM ET from Gillette Stadium, airing on CBS. New England has 24 points, ranking 13th in the league. FC Cincinnati has 24 points, and is 12th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and FC Cincinnati Stats
- New England is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and FC Cincinnati is 25th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).
- FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and New England is conceding 1.5 per game (20th in league).
- New England is 11th in the league in goal differential at +1.
- FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.
New England Key Players
- New England is led by Adam Buksa, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
- Carles Gil has four goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- New England's leader in assists is Gil, who has four in 17 games (13th in league).
FC Cincinnati Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
6/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/26/2022
Vancouver
D 0-0
Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
7/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
-
Away
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
6/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 1-0
Home
6/29/2022
NYCFC
D 4-4
Home
7/3/2022
New England
-
Away
7/9/2022
New York
-
Home
7/13/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/17/2022
Columbus
-
Away
