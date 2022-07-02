Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

DC United will meet Orlando City SC on Monday, July 4 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC is currently 10th in the league in points, with 25. DC United is 28th, with 14.

Orlando City SC vs. DC United

Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC and DC United Stats

Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and DC United is 21st defensively (1.8 conceded per game).

DC United has scored 18 goals in 15 matches (22nd in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 23 in 17 (17th in league).

Orlando City SC has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 18th in the league.

DC United's goal differential is -9, which ranks 25th in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Ercan Kara has six goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Orlando City SC, and 15th in the league.

Junior Urso is Orlando City SC's second-leading scorer, with two goals in 17 league games.

Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Mauricio Pereyra, who has five in 16 games (fifth in league).

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 New England D 1-1 Away 6/18/2022 Houston W 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 FC Cincinnati L 1-0 Away 7/4/2022 DC United - Home 7/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 7/13/2022 Colorado - Away 7/17/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away

