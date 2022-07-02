Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DC United will meet Orlando City SC on Monday, July 4 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC is currently 10th in the league in points, with 25. DC United is 28th, with 14.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United
- Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Orlando City SC and DC United Stats
- Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and DC United is 21st defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
- DC United has scored 18 goals in 15 matches (22nd in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 23 in 17 (17th in league).
- Orlando City SC has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 18th in the league.
- DC United's goal differential is -9, which ranks 25th in the league.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Ercan Kara has six goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Orlando City SC, and 15th in the league.
- Junior Urso is Orlando City SC's second-leading scorer, with two goals in 17 league games.
- Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Mauricio Pereyra, who has five in 16 games (fifth in league).
DC United Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
New England
D 1-1
Away
6/18/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 1-0
Away
7/4/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/13/2022
Colorado
-
Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
New York
L 4-1
Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
