San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire will take to the pitch against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, July 3 in MLS. The game at Paypal Park starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose is 27th in the league in points, with 15. Chicago is 25th, with 17.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

San Jose and Chicago Stats

  • San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Chicago is giving up 1.3 per game (15th in league).
  • Chicago has scored 15 goals in 17 matches (28th in MLS), and San Jose has conceded 34 in 16 (28th in league).
  • San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.
  • Chicago has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  • Jeremy Ebobisse has nine goals in 16 games -- tops on San Jose, and second in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for San Jose is Cristian Espinoza, who has four goals in 16 games.
  • San Jose's leader in assists is Espinoza, who has five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

LAFC

L 3-2

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

D 0-0

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-0

Away

7/3/2022

Chicago

-

Home

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

-

Home

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Houston

L 2-0

Away

6/29/2022

Philadelphia

W 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

7/9/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/13/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Chicago Fire FC at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
