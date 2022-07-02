San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire will take to the pitch against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, July 3 in MLS. The game at Paypal Park starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose is 27th in the league in points, with 15. Chicago is 25th, with 17.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Chicago Stats

San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Chicago is giving up 1.3 per game (15th in league).

Chicago has scored 15 goals in 17 matches (28th in MLS), and San Jose has conceded 34 in 16 (28th in league).

San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.

Chicago has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

San Jose Key Players

Jeremy Ebobisse has nine goals in 16 games -- tops on San Jose, and second in the league.

The second-leading scorer for San Jose is Cristian Espinoza, who has four goals in 16 games.

San Jose's leader in assists is Espinoza, who has five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 LAFC L 3-2 Away 6/11/2022 Nashville SC D 0-0 Away 6/18/2022 Real Salt Lake L 2-0 Away 7/3/2022 Chicago - Home 7/9/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/13/2022 Los Angeles - Away 7/17/2022 Houston - Home

Chicago Schedule