Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City matches up against New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, July 3. The two MLS clubs will square off at 8:00 PM ET. New York is currently fourth in the league in points, with 29. Sporting Kansas City is 26th, with 16.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats

  • New York scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City gives up 1.8 per game (26th in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league at +8.
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -16, 28th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 28 shots) in 17 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for New York is Luquinhas, who has five goals in 15 games.
  • New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 18 games (20th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

New England

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Seattle

L 3-0

Away

7/3/2022

New York

-

Home

7/9/2022

Montreal

-

Away

7/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
