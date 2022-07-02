Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City matches up against New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, July 3. The two MLS clubs will square off at 8:00 PM ET. New York is currently fourth in the league in points, with 29. Sporting Kansas City is 26th, with 16.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats

New York scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City gives up 1.8 per game (26th in league).

Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league at +8.

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -16, 28th in the league.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 28 shots) in 17 league games.

The second-leading scorer for New York is Luquinhas, who has five goals in 15 games.

New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 18 games (20th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Home 6/26/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/24/2022 Austin FC - Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule