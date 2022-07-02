Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sporting Kansas City matches up against New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, July 3. The two MLS clubs will square off at 8:00 PM ET. New York is currently fourth in the league in points, with 29. Sporting Kansas City is 26th, with 16.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats
- New York scores 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City gives up 1.8 per game (26th in league).
- Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is fifth in the league at +8.
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -16, 28th in the league.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 28 shots) in 17 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for New York is Luquinhas, who has five goals in 15 games.
- New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three in 18 games (20th in league).
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
New England
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Seattle
L 3-0
Away
7/3/2022
New York
-
Home
7/9/2022
Montreal
-
Away
7/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
