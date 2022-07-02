After the inaugural Apertura 2022 match between Necaxa and Toluca got suspended due to torrential rain, Friday only saw one match get underway for the brand new season where Mazatlán fell 4-2 to Puebla at home. Saturday now has four matches on its slate including the postponed match from Friday. In the third of those four matches, Miguel Herrera's Tigres receive a visit from Cruz Azul at Universitario Stadium.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Last season, Tigres finished the regular season campaign in second place with 33 points after 17 matches. Tigres then faced Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals over two legs. Herrera's men won the first leg 1-0 and lost the second leg 1-0 but advanced to the semifinals due to better standing in the final regular-season table than Cruz Azul.

Tigres then faced eventual back-to-back champion Atlas in the Clausura 2022 semifinals, losing a whopping 5-0 on aggregate to the club from Guadalajara.

Los Universitarios begin a brand new season today against fellow Mexican giant Cruz Azul at Universitario Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX action.

