Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL hosts Cruz Azul at Universitario Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX action.

After the inaugural Apertura 2022 match between Necaxa and Toluca got suspended due to torrential rain, Friday only saw one match get underway for the brand new season where Mazatlán fell 4-2 to Puebla at home. Saturday now has four matches on its slate including the postponed match from Friday. In the third of those four matches, Miguel Herrera's Tigres receive a visit from Cruz Azul at Universitario Stadium.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last season, Tigres finished the regular season campaign in second place with 33 points after 17 matches. Tigres then faced Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals over two legs. Herrera's men won the first leg 1-0 and lost the second leg 1-0 but advanced to the semifinals due to better standing in the final regular-season table than Cruz Azul.

Tigres then faced eventual back-to-back champion Atlas in the Clausura 2022 semifinals, losing a whopping 5-0 on aggregate to the club from Guadalajara.

Los Universitarios begin a brand new season today against fellow Mexican giant Cruz Azul at Universitario Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tigres uanl
Soccer

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_16578082
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
USATSI_18614865
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC

By Evan Lazar15 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs toward first base on a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) celebrates after hitting a double in the third inning as Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy (13) and second base umpire Charlie Ramos react at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso45 minutes ago
USATSI_18622596
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs

By Adam Childs45 minutes ago
RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Shield

By Phil Watson45 minutes ago
imago0044194290h
CFL Football

How to Watch Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Brandon Rush45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy