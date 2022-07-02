Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC takes on Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, July 2. The two MLS clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET. Toronto FC has 18 points, ranking 24th overall in the league. Seattle has 23 points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Toronto FC and Seattle Stats

  • Toronto FC scores 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle allows 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
  • Seattle scores 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (26th in league).
  • Toronto FC has a goal differential of -8 for the season, which is 23rd in the league.
  • Seattle's goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).
  • Jonathan Osorio has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Toronto FC.
  • Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five (on 23 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Seattle Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

New York

L 2-0

Away

6/25/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Seattle

-

Home

7/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/13/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/16/2022

Montreal

-

Away

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

-

Away

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
