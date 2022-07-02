Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC takes on Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, July 2. The two MLS clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET. Toronto FC has 18 points, ranking 24th overall in the league. Seattle has 23 points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

Toronto FC and Seattle Stats

Toronto FC scores 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle allows 1.2 per game (fifth in league).

Seattle scores 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (26th in league).

Toronto FC has a goal differential of -8 for the season, which is 23rd in the league.

Seattle's goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).

Jonathan Osorio has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Toronto FC.

Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five (on 23 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 New York L 2-0 Away 6/25/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Columbus L 2-1 Home 7/2/2022 Seattle - Home 7/9/2022 San Jose - Home 7/13/2022 Chicago - Away 7/16/2022 Montreal - Away

Seattle Schedule