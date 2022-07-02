Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC takes on Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, July 2. The two MLS clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET. Toronto FC has 18 points, ranking 24th overall in the league. Seattle has 23 points, and is 14th overall.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
Toronto FC and Seattle Stats
- Toronto FC scores 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle allows 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
- Seattle scores 1.5 goals per match (11th in MLS), and Toronto FC allows 1.9 per match (26th in league).
- Toronto FC has a goal differential of -8 for the season, which is 23rd in the league.
- Seattle's goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).
- Jonathan Osorio has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Toronto FC.
- Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has five (on 23 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Seattle Key Players
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
New York
L 2-0
Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/13/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/16/2022
Montreal
-
Away
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
LAFC
D 1-1
Home
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
-
Away
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
