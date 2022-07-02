Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Los Angeles FC. The game at BC Place gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 36. Vancouver is 19th, with 21.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BC Place

BC Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vancouver and LAFC Stats

LAFC is scoring 2.1 goals per match (first in MLS), and Vancouver is giving up 1.6 per game (23rd in league).

Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (18 in 17 matches), and LAFC is third in goals allowed (18 in 17).

In terms of goal differential, LAFC is first in the league at +17.

Vancouver's goal differential is -10, which is 27th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has six goals (on 36 shots) in 17 league games.

Carlos Vela has six goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (first in league).

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Seattle D 1-1 Away 6/26/2022 New York W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 FC Dallas W 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles - Home 7/17/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

Vancouver Schedule