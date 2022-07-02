Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Los Angeles FC. The game at BC Place gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 36. Vancouver is 19th, with 21.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BC Place
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vancouver and LAFC Stats

  • LAFC is scoring 2.1 goals per match (first in MLS), and Vancouver is giving up 1.6 per game (23rd in league).
  • Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (18 in 17 matches), and LAFC is third in goals allowed (18 in 17).
  • In terms of goal differential, LAFC is first in the league at +17.
  • Vancouver's goal differential is -10, which is 27th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has six goals (on 36 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Carlos Vela has six goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (first in league).

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Seattle

D 1-1

Away

6/26/2022

New York

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

FC Dallas

W 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

7/8/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

7/17/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Seattle

L 4-0

Away

6/18/2022

FC Dallas

W 2-0

Away

6/26/2022

New England

D 0-0

Home

7/2/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/8/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/13/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
