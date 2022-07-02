Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Los Angeles FC. The game at BC Place gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 36. Vancouver is 19th, with 21.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BC Place
Vancouver and LAFC Stats
- LAFC is scoring 2.1 goals per match (first in MLS), and Vancouver is giving up 1.6 per game (23rd in league).
- Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (18 in 17 matches), and LAFC is third in goals allowed (18 in 17).
- In terms of goal differential, LAFC is first in the league at +17.
- Vancouver's goal differential is -10, which is 27th in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has six goals (on 36 shots) in 17 league games.
- Carlos Vela has six goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (first in league).
Vancouver Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Seattle
D 1-1
Away
6/26/2022
New York
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
FC Dallas
W 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/8/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
7/17/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Seattle
L 4-0
Away
6/18/2022
FC Dallas
W 2-0
Away
6/26/2022
New England
D 0-0
Home
7/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/8/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/13/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
Portland
-
Away
