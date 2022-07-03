Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ottawa's continued hot streak rolls into Hamilton looking to claim the top of the table against Forge FC.

Atlético Ottawa has already won as many Canadian Premier League wins as it did in all of 2021 skyrocketing from the bottom of the standings to within three points of the top of the table. Today they head to Ontario to face Forge FC and its league-leading offense that has scored three or more goals in four of its last five matches.

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In their first matchup of the season back in May, Ottawa scored the opening goal in the 16th minute when Ollie Bassett buried a right-footed goal into the side netting. That lead lasted until Noah Jensen scored on a rocket shot from outside the box tying the game at 1-1 leading to a draw.

Forge has scored 21 goals in ten CPL matches this season with fourteen coming in a four-game stretch. On Wednesday, The Hammers were held scoreless for the first time since the 2021 Canadian Premier League final against Pacific.

Despite this season’s successes, Ottawa had not netted a goal in two matches but broke out of their scoreless skid with a 2-0 road win at HFX Wanderers on Wednesday.

Forge owns the all-time series over Ottawa 6-0-1 and has only lost at home five times in the club’s four-year history, so a win today for Ottawa would truly be a breakthrough.

Regional restrictions may apply.

