Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Dominican Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States takes on the Dominican Republic in the CONCACAF U-20 final.

The final of the men's CONCACAF U-20 Championship will take place on Sunday night, with the United States taking on the Dominican Republic.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Dominican Republic Today:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1 / TUDN

Live Stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Dominican Republic on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The United States advanced to this match by beating Honduras 3-0 in the semifinals. Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Quinn Sullivan each scored goals in that victory. Aaronson and Sullivan both play for MLS side Philadelphia.

Sullivan is tied with Marco Aceituno (Honduras) for the lead in goals scored in this year's tournament with six.

The Dominican Republic drew Guatemala 2-2, then won on penalty kicks.

This is the first CONCACAF U-20 tournament since 2018. The United States won the 2017 and 2018 events, the first time that the nation had won this tournament. Will it make it three in a row on Sunday night, or can the Dominican Republic win its first title?

English-language coverage of the match will be on FOX Sports 1, while Spanish-language coverage can be found on TUDN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

United States vs Dominican Republic

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1 / TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18565579
NWSL

How to Watch Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride

By Rafael Urbinajust now
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Dominican Republic

By Justin Carterjust now
USATSI_18619041
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago0048640652h
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18598024
USFL

How to Watch the USFL Championship, Stallions vs. Stars

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
USATSI_18628300
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_18601291
MLS

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy