The final of the men's CONCACAF U-20 Championship will take place on Sunday night, with the United States taking on the Dominican Republic.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Dominican Republic Today:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1 / TUDN

The United States advanced to this match by beating Honduras 3-0 in the semifinals. Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Quinn Sullivan each scored goals in that victory. Aaronson and Sullivan both play for MLS side Philadelphia.

Sullivan is tied with Marco Aceituno (Honduras) for the lead in goals scored in this year's tournament with six.

The Dominican Republic drew Guatemala 2-2, then won on penalty kicks.

This is the first CONCACAF U-20 tournament since 2018. The United States won the 2017 and 2018 events, the first time that the nation had won this tournament. Will it make it three in a row on Sunday night, or can the Dominican Republic win its first title?

English-language coverage of the match will be on FOX Sports 1, while Spanish-language coverage can be found on TUDN.

