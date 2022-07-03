FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF matches up against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Monday, July 4. The two MLS teams will square off at 9:00 PM ET. FC Dallas is ninth overall in the league in points, with 26. Inter Miami CF is 18th, with 21.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF Stats

FC Dallas puts up 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF gives up 1.6 per game (19th in league).

Inter Miami CF scores 1.1 goals per game (24th in MLS), and FC Dallas allows 1.2 per match (ninth in league).

FC Dallas' goal differential (+7) is sixth in the league.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -8, 23rd in the league.

FC Dallas Key Players

FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 10 goals in 17 games (first in league).

Paul Arriola has eight goals in 16 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Dallas.

Ferreira is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with three (on 20 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Vancouver L 2-0 Home 6/25/2022 Austin FC D 2-2 Away 6/29/2022 LAFC L 3-1 Away 7/4/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 7/9/2022 Houston - Away 7/13/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/16/2022 Austin FC - Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule