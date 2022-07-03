Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's schedule in MLS will see Charlotte FC take on Houston Dynamo. The game at BBVA Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET. Houston is currently 16th overall in the league in points, with 21. Charlotte FC is 21st, with 20.

How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BBVA Stadium

Houston and Charlotte FC Stats

Houston has scored 21 goals in 17 matches (16th in MLS), and Charlotte FC has conceded 22 in 18 (15th in league).

Charlotte FC is scoring 0.9 goals per match (24th in MLS), and Houston is conceding 1.2 per game (12th in league).

Houston has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 21st in the league at -5.

Houston Key Players

Houston is led by Darwin Quintero, who has seven goals (on 19 shots) in 17 league games.

Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 16 league games.

Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Orlando City SC L 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Chicago W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Portland L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 7/9/2022 FC Dallas - Home 7/12/2022 Austin FC - Away 7/17/2022 San Jose - Away

