Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in MLS will see Charlotte FC take on Houston Dynamo. The game at BBVA Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET. Houston is currently 16th overall in the league in points, with 21. Charlotte FC is 21st, with 20.
How to Watch Houston vs. Charlotte FC
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
Houston and Charlotte FC Stats
- Houston has scored 21 goals in 17 matches (16th in MLS), and Charlotte FC has conceded 22 in 18 (15th in league).
- Charlotte FC is scoring 0.9 goals per match (24th in MLS), and Houston is conceding 1.2 per game (12th in league).
- Houston has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 21st in the league at -5.
Houston Key Players
- Houston is led by Darwin Quintero, who has seven goals (on 19 shots) in 17 league games.
- Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 16 league games.
- Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four (on nine chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
-
Away
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Columbus
D 1-1
Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
