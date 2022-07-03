New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution takes on FC Cincinnati in MLS at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, July 3. The two teams will face off at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England currently has 24 points, ranking 14th in the league. FC Cincinnati has 24 points, and is 13th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
New England and FC Cincinnati Stats
- New England is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 matches), and FC Cincinnati is 25th in goals allowed (30 in 17).
- FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and New England is giving up 1.5 per match (20th in league).
- New England's goal differential is +1, which is 11th in the league.
- FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential at -3.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa has six goals in 10 games -- tops on New England, and 15th in the league.
- Carles Gil is New England's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.
- New England's leader in assists is Gil, who has four (on 51 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
6/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
6/26/2022
Vancouver
D 0-0
Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
7/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
-
Away
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
6/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 1-0
Home
6/29/2022
NYCFC
D 4-4
Home
7/3/2022
New England
-
Away
7/9/2022
New York
-
Home
7/13/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/17/2022
Columbus
-
Away
