New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution takes on FC Cincinnati in MLS at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, July 3. The two teams will face off at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England currently has 24 points, ranking 14th in the league. FC Cincinnati has 24 points, and is 13th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New England and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • New England is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 matches), and FC Cincinnati is 25th in goals allowed (30 in 17).
  • FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and New England is giving up 1.5 per match (20th in league).
  • New England's goal differential is +1, which is 11th in the league.
  • FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential at -3.

New England Key Players

  • Adam Buksa has six goals in 10 games -- tops on New England, and 15th in the league.
  • Carles Gil is New England's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.
  • New England's leader in assists is Gil, who has four (on 51 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Orlando City SC

D 1-1

Home

6/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Home

6/26/2022

Vancouver

D 0-0

Away

7/3/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

7/9/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

7/16/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

-

Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

6/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 1-0

Home

6/29/2022

NYCFC

D 4-4

Home

7/3/2022

New England

-

Away

7/9/2022

New York

-

Home

7/13/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

7/17/2022

Columbus

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) and relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) s celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) and relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) s celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy