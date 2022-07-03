New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution takes on FC Cincinnati in MLS at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, July 3. The two teams will face off at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. New England currently has 24 points, ranking 14th in the league. FC Cincinnati has 24 points, and is 13th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. FC Cincinnati

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and FC Cincinnati Stats

New England is sixth in MLS in goals scored (27 in 17 matches), and FC Cincinnati is 25th in goals allowed (30 in 17).

FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and New England is giving up 1.5 per match (20th in league).

New England's goal differential is +1, which is 11th in the league.

FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league in goal differential at -3.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa has six goals in 10 games -- tops on New England, and 15th in the league.

Carles Gil is New England's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.

New England's leader in assists is Gil, who has four (on 51 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC D 1-1 Home 6/19/2022 Minnesota United FC W 2-1 Home 6/26/2022 Vancouver D 0-0 Away 7/3/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 7/9/2022 NYCFC - Away 7/16/2022 Philadelphia - Away 7/23/2022 Columbus - Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule