Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC hosts DC United in MLS at Exploria Stadium on Monday, July 4. The two teams will square off at 7:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 25 points, ranking 11th in the league. DC United has 14 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United

Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC and DC United Stats

Orlando City SC is scoring 1.2 goals per match (17th in MLS), and DC United is conceding 1.8 per game (21st in league).

DC United has scored 18 goals in 15 games (22nd in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 23 in 17 (17th in league).

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which ranks 18th in the league.

DC United is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has six goals in 17 games (15th in league).

Alexandre Pato has two goals in 17 appearances, second-best on Orlando City SC.

Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 27 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 New England D 1-1 Away 6/18/2022 Houston W 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 FC Cincinnati L 1-0 Away 7/4/2022 DC United - Home 7/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 7/13/2022 Colorado - Away 7/17/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away

DC United Schedule