Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando City SC hosts DC United in MLS at Exploria Stadium on Monday, July 4. The two teams will square off at 7:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 25 points, ranking 11th in the league. DC United has 14 points, and is 28th overall.
- Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Orlando City SC and DC United Stats
- Orlando City SC is scoring 1.2 goals per match (17th in MLS), and DC United is conceding 1.8 per game (21st in league).
- DC United has scored 18 goals in 15 games (22nd in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 23 in 17 (17th in league).
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which ranks 18th in the league.
- DC United is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has six goals in 17 games (15th in league).
- Alexandre Pato has two goals in 17 appearances, second-best on Orlando City SC.
- Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 27 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
DC United Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
New England
D 1-1
Away
6/18/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 1-0
Away
7/4/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/13/2022
Colorado
-
Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
New York
L 4-1
Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
