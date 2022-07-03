Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC hosts DC United in MLS at Exploria Stadium on Monday, July 4. The two teams will square off at 7:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 25 points, ranking 11th in the league. DC United has 14 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Exploria Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orlando City SC and DC United Stats

  • Orlando City SC is scoring 1.2 goals per match (17th in MLS), and DC United is conceding 1.8 per game (21st in league).
  • DC United has scored 18 goals in 15 games (22nd in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 23 in 17 (17th in league).
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • DC United is 25th in the league in goal differential at -9.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has six goals in 17 games (15th in league).
  • Alexandre Pato has two goals in 17 appearances, second-best on Orlando City SC.
  • Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 27 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

DC United Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

New England

D 1-1

Away

6/18/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 1-0

Away

7/4/2022

DC United

-

Home

7/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

7/13/2022

Colorado

-

Away

7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

New York

L 4-1

Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
4
2022

D.C. United at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
