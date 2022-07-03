The opening weekend of the Apertura 2022 tournament continues on Sunday when Pumas receives a visit from Tijuana at Olímpico Universitario Stadium. Tijuana will be looking to get back to the Liguilla this season after finishing the campaign in 17th place with 17 points after 17 matches. The only team below Los Xolos in the standings was Ricardo Ferretti's Juárez who finished with just 11 points.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Tijuana Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream Pumas UNAM vs. Tijuana on fuboTV

Pumas, meanwhile, finished last season in 11th place in the standings with 22 points. The 11th place finish led the team into the Liguilla play-in round where Pumas faced Chivas, losing 4-1 in the elimination game. Diogo de Olivera scored the team's only goal in the defeat.

Pumas also made it to the CONCACAF Champions League final last season, losing to the first-ever MLS champion of the international tournament, Seattle Sounders, 5-2 on aggregate over the two-legged final. Argentine forward Juan Dinneno scored the team's only two goals in the matchup which were both scored in the first leg at Olímpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City.

