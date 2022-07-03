San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire visits San Jose Earthquakes at Paypal Park on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose currently has 15 points, ranking 27th in the league. Chicago has 17 points, and is 25th overall.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

Paypal Park Live Stream on fuboTV:

San Jose and Chicago Stats

San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Chicago gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).

Chicago has scored 15 goals in 17 matches (28th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 34 in 16 (28th in league).

San Jose's goal differential (-9) is 25th in the league.

Chicago's goal differential (-7) is 22nd in the league.

San Jose Key Players

San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has nine goals in 16 games (second in league).

The second-leading scorer for San Jose is Cristian Espinoza, who has four goals in 16 games.

Espinoza is San Jose's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 LAFC L 3-2 Away 6/11/2022 Nashville SC D 0-0 Away 6/18/2022 Real Salt Lake L 2-0 Away 7/3/2022 Chicago - Home 7/9/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/13/2022 Los Angeles - Away 7/17/2022 Houston - Home

Chicago Schedule