San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire visits San Jose Earthquakes at Paypal Park on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose currently has 15 points, ranking 27th in the league. Chicago has 17 points, and is 25th overall.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

San Jose and Chicago Stats

  • San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Chicago gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
  • Chicago has scored 15 goals in 17 matches (28th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 34 in 16 (28th in league).
  • San Jose's goal differential (-9) is 25th in the league.
  • Chicago's goal differential (-7) is 22nd in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  • San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has nine goals in 16 games (second in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for San Jose is Cristian Espinoza, who has four goals in 16 games.
  • Espinoza is San Jose's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

LAFC

L 3-2

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

D 0-0

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-0

Away

7/3/2022

Chicago

-

Home

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

-

Home

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Houston

L 2-0

Away

6/29/2022

Philadelphia

W 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

7/9/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/13/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Chicago Fire FC at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
