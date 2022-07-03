San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chicago Fire visits San Jose Earthquakes at Paypal Park on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose currently has 15 points, ranking 27th in the league. Chicago has 17 points, and is 25th overall.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
San Jose and Chicago Stats
- San Jose scores 1.6 goals per game (10th in MLS), and Chicago gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
- Chicago has scored 15 goals in 17 matches (28th in MLS), and San Jose has given up 34 in 16 (28th in league).
- San Jose's goal differential (-9) is 25th in the league.
- Chicago's goal differential (-7) is 22nd in the league.
San Jose Key Players
- San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has nine goals in 16 games (second in league).
- The second-leading scorer for San Jose is Cristian Espinoza, who has four goals in 16 games.
- Espinoza is San Jose's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Chicago Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
LAFC
L 3-2
Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
D 0-0
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-0
Away
7/3/2022
Chicago
-
Home
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
-
Home
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
DC United
W 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Houston
L 2-0
Away
6/29/2022
Philadelphia
W 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
San Jose
-
Away
7/9/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/13/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Seattle
-
Home
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Chicago Fire FC at San Jose Earthquakes
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)