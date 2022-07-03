Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will include Sporting Kansas City against New York Red Bulls, with action starting from Children's Mercy Park at 8:00 PM ET on MSG. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, ranking 26th in the league. New York has 29 points, and is fourth overall.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York
- Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats
- Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
- New York is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-16) is 28th in the league.
- New York is fifth in the league in goal differential at +8.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
- Johnny Russell is Sporting Kansas City's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 17 games (25th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Sporting Kansas City is Daniel Salloi, who has four goals in 13 games.
- Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has three in 18 games (20th in league).
New York Key Players
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
New England
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Seattle
L 3-0
Away
7/3/2022
New York
-
Home
7/9/2022
Montreal
-
Away
7/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/17/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
3
2022
New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)