Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will include Sporting Kansas City against New York Red Bulls, with action starting from Children's Mercy Park at 8:00 PM ET on MSG. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, ranking 26th in the league. New York has 29 points, and is fourth overall.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats

  • Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • New York is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-16) is 28th in the league.
  • New York is fifth in the league in goal differential at +8.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

  • Johnny Russell is Sporting Kansas City's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 17 games (25th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Sporting Kansas City is Daniel Salloi, who has four goals in 13 games.
  • Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has three in 18 games (20th in league).

New York Key Players

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

New England

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Seattle

L 3-0

Away

7/3/2022

New York

-

Home

7/9/2022

Montreal

-

Away

7/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/17/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
3
2022

New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

