Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 30, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) plays the ball against the Atlanta United during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will include Sporting Kansas City against New York Red Bulls, with action starting from Children's Mercy Park at 8:00 PM ET on MSG. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, ranking 26th in the league. New York has 29 points, and is fourth overall.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New York

Match Day: Sunday, July 3, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sporting Kansas City and New York Stats

Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and New York is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

New York is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-16) is 28th in the league.

New York is fifth in the league in goal differential at +8.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Johnny Russell is Sporting Kansas City's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 17 games (25th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Sporting Kansas City is Daniel Salloi, who has four goals in 13 games.

Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has three in 18 games (20th in league).

New York Key Players

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 New England L 2-1 Home 6/19/2022 Nashville SC W 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Seattle L 3-0 Away 7/3/2022 New York - Home 7/9/2022 Montreal - Away 7/13/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 7/17/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away

New York Schedule