Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will meet at BC Place on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on July 2 at 10:00 PM ET, airing on FOX. LAFC is first overall in the league in points, with 36. Vancouver is 19th, with 21.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BC Place

BC Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vancouver and LAFC Stats

LAFC puts up 2.1 goals per game (first in MLS), and Vancouver concedes 1.6 per game (23rd in league).

Vancouver is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (18 in 17 games), and LAFC is third in goals allowed (18 in 17).

LAFC is first in the league in goal differential at +17.

Vancouver has a goal differential of -10 for the season, which ranks 27th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

Carlos Vela is LAFC's leading scorer this year, with six goals in 16 games (15th in league).

Christian Arango is LAFC's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 36 shots, 2.1 per game) in 17 league appearances.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with six (on 36 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Seattle D 1-1 Away 6/26/2022 New York W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 FC Dallas W 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles - Home 7/17/2022 Nashville SC - Away 7/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

Vancouver Schedule