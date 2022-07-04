FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF will meet FC Dallas on Monday, July 4 in MLS. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas has 26 points, ranking 10th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 21 points, and is 21st overall.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF Stats
- FC Dallas is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
- Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 16 matches), and FC Dallas is ninth in goals allowed (20 in 17).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.
- In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 23rd in the league at -8.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jesus Ferreira has 10 goals in 17 games -- tops on FC Dallas, and first in the league.
- Paul Arriola has eight goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- FC Dallas' leader in assists is Ferreira, who has three in 17 games (22nd in league).
Inter Miami CF Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
L 2-0
Home
6/25/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Away
6/29/2022
LAFC
L 3-1
Away
7/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/13/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Portland
W 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-0
Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
7/9/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Inter Miami CF at FC Dallas
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)