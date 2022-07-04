FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF will meet FC Dallas on Monday, July 4 in MLS. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas has 26 points, ranking 10th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 21 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF Stats

FC Dallas is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).

Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 16 matches), and FC Dallas is ninth in goals allowed (20 in 17).

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.

In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 23rd in the league at -8.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jesus Ferreira has 10 goals in 17 games -- tops on FC Dallas, and first in the league.

Paul Arriola has eight goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

FC Dallas' leader in assists is Ferreira, who has three in 17 games (22nd in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Vancouver L 2-0 Home 6/25/2022 Austin FC D 2-2 Away 6/29/2022 LAFC L 3-1 Away 7/4/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 7/9/2022 Houston - Away 7/13/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/16/2022 Austin FC - Home

