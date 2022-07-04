FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF will meet FC Dallas on Monday, July 4 in MLS. The game at Toyota Stadium starts at 9:00 PM ET on CBS. FC Dallas has 26 points, ranking 10th overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 21 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • FC Dallas is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
  • Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 16 matches), and FC Dallas is ninth in goals allowed (20 in 17).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +7.
  • In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 23rd in the league at -8.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jesus Ferreira has 10 goals in 17 games -- tops on FC Dallas, and first in the league.
  • Paul Arriola has eight goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • FC Dallas' leader in assists is Ferreira, who has three in 17 games (22nd in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

L 2-0

Home

6/25/2022

Austin FC

D 2-2

Away

6/29/2022

LAFC

L 3-1

Away

7/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

7/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/13/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Portland

W 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-0

Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

7/9/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Inter Miami CF at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

