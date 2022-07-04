Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Monday will feature Orlando City SC meeting DC United. The two teams will hit the pitch at 7:00 PM ET from Exploria Stadium, airing on FOX. Orlando City SC is 12th in the league in points, with 25. DC United is 28th, with 14.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United
- Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Orlando City SC and DC United Stats
- Orlando City SC scores 1.2 goals per match (17th in MLS), and DC United gives up 1.8 per match (21st in league).
- DC United is scoring 1.2 goals per match (23rd in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.4 per match (17th in league).
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which ranks 18th in the league.
- DC United has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 24th in the league.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 17 league games.
- Facundo Torres is Orlando City SC's second-leading scorer, with two goals in 16 league games.
- Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 27 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
DC United Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
New England
D 1-1
Away
6/18/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 1-0
Away
7/4/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
7/13/2022
Colorado
-
Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
New York
L 4-1
Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
4
2022
D.C. United at Orlando City SC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:00
PM/EST
