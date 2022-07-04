Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Monday will feature Orlando City SC meeting DC United. The two teams will hit the pitch at 7:00 PM ET from Exploria Stadium, airing on FOX. Orlando City SC is 12th in the league in points, with 25. DC United is 28th, with 14.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. DC United

Match Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Exploria Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orlando City SC and DC United Stats

Orlando City SC scores 1.2 goals per match (17th in MLS), and DC United gives up 1.8 per match (21st in league).

DC United is scoring 1.2 goals per match (23rd in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.4 per match (17th in league).

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which ranks 18th in the league.

DC United has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 24th in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 17 league games.

Facundo Torres is Orlando City SC's second-leading scorer, with two goals in 16 league games.

Mauricio Pereyra is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with five (on 27 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

DC United Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 New England D 1-1 Away 6/18/2022 Houston W 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 FC Cincinnati L 1-0 Away 7/4/2022 DC United - Home 7/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 7/13/2022 Colorado - Away 7/17/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away

DC United Schedule