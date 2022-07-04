Skip to main content

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first matchday of the Apertura 2022 wraps up on Monday when Pachuca hosts Querétaro at Hidalgo Stadium.

Coming off of the Clausura 2022 tournament where they finished in first place in the regular-season standings, Pachuca looks to channel that success into the Apertura 2022 tournament which begins for the team on Monday at Hidalgo Stadium when it hosts Querétaro.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Querétaro Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Pachuca vs. Querétaro on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pachuca advanced directly to the quarterfinals last season with its first-place finish where it faced a tougher-than-anticipated test against Atlético San Luis. The first leg ended 2-2, but Los Tuzos came away with a 3-2 win in the second leg to advance to the tournament semifinals. Argentine forward Nicolás Ibáñez scored twice in both legs to help Pachuca advance.

Pachuca then played the winningest club in Liga MX history, América (13 titles), in the semis, winning 4-1 on aggregate thanks in large part to a brace from Romario Ibarra in the second leg. The matchup led Pachuca to the final where it would eventually lose to back-to-back Liga MX champion Atlas 3-2 on aggregate.

Querétaro, meanwhile, missed the postseason altogether last season finishing in 16th place last season with 17 points. Los Gallos Blancos and Pachuca meet at Hidalgo Stadium on Monday to wrap up the first matchday of the Apertura 2022 regular season.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Pachuca vs. Querétaro

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
