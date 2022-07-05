Skip to main content

How to Watch Copa Libertadores Round of 16, Second Leg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores wraps up this week.

The Copa Libertadores Round of 16 will conclude this week. This is the largest club tournament in CONMEBOL, pitting South America's top teams against each other.

Following the first legs of this round, there are four matches that currently stand as ties. Every match is either tied or within one goal except for the Palmeiras/Cerro Porteno match, which Palmeiras leads by three goals.

The Copa Libertadores can be streamed on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

beIN SPORTS has the broadcast rights to this tournament. The winners of this round will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place in August.

All times are ET. Goals from the first leg are in parentheses.

Tuesday, July 5: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m.: Atlético-MG (1) vs Emelec (1) - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m.: Boca (0) vs Corinthians (0) - beIN SPORTS

8:25 p.m.: Libertad (1) vs Athletico-PR (2) - beIN SPORTS 6

Tuesday, July 6: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m.: Palmeiras (3) vs Cerro Porteno (0) - beIN SPORTS

6:05 p.m.: Colón (1) vs CA Talleres de Cordoba (1) - beIN SPORTS 5

8:20 p.m.: Flamengo (1) vs Deportes Tolima (0) - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m.: River Plate (0) vs Vélez (1) - beIN SPORTS 6

Tuesday, July 7: Stream on fuboTV

8:20 p.m.: Estudiantes de La Plata (1) vs Fortaleza (1) - beIN SPORTS

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Copa Libertadores Round of 16, Second Leg

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Soccer

How to Watch Copa Libertadores Round of 16, Second Leg

By Justin Carterjust now
