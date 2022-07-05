How to Watch Copa Libertadores Round of 16, Second Leg

The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores wraps up this week.

The Copa Libertadores Round of 16 will conclude this week. This is the largest club tournament in CONMEBOL, pitting South America's top teams against each other.

Following the first legs of this round, there are four matches that currently stand as ties. Every match is either tied or within one goal except for the Palmeiras/Cerro Porteno match, which Palmeiras leads by three goals.

beIN SPORTS has the broadcast rights to this tournament. The winners of this round will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place in August.

All times are ET. Goals from the first leg are in parentheses.

6:05 p.m.: Atlético-MG (1) vs Emelec (1) - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m.: Boca (0) vs Corinthians (0) - beIN SPORTS

8:25 p.m.: Libertad (1) vs Athletico-PR (2) - beIN SPORTS 6

6:05 p.m.: Palmeiras (3) vs Cerro Porteno (0) - beIN SPORTS

6:05 p.m.: Colón (1) vs CA Talleres de Cordoba (1) - beIN SPORTS 5

8:20 p.m.: Flamengo (1) vs Deportes Tolima (0) - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m.: River Plate (0) vs Vélez (1) - beIN SPORTS 6

8:20 p.m.: Estudiantes de La Plata (1) vs Fortaleza (1) - beIN SPORTS

