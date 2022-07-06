How to Watch UEFA Women's Euro, England vs. Austria: Stream Live, TV

England and Austria will go head to head in the first game of UEFA Euros in England on Wednesday afternoon.

The UEFA Women's Euros kick off today in England with the host nation taking on Austria in the first game of group play. Joining England and Austria in Group A are Northern Ireland and Norway. The top two teams from each group will move on to the knockout stage.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: England vs. Austria Today:

Match Date: July 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

England is certainly favored to win its first match with Austria as the team's dominance in recent matches prove England is a force to be reckoned with. In its last three international friendlies, England has outscored its opponents 12-1. The last game played resulted in a 4-0 win over Switzerland. Four different player scored in the game which showed the depth the team has.

While Austria has played well in its most recent international friendlies, the team's opponents were not quite at the same level of England. A 1-0 win over Belgium and a 4-0 win over Montenegro doesn't quite hold the same weight, however, it did prove that Austria is certainly capable of producing goals.

Tune in on Wednesday afternoon to see which team will be able to start group play off at the top of the standings.

