Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

MLS action on Friday includes Philadelphia Union meeting DC United. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Subaru Park, airing on ESPN. Philadelphia is fourth in the league in points, with 30. DC United is 26th, with 17.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. DC United

Match Day: Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Subaru Park

Philadelphia and DC United Stats

Philadelphia puts up 1.2 goals per match (19th in MLS), and DC United concedes 1.9 per game (23rd in league).

DC United is scoring 1.4 goals per game (16th in MLS), and Philadelphia is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).

Philadelphia is fourth in the league in goal differential at +9.

DC United is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -7.

Philadelphia Key Players

Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).

Julian Carranza has four goals in 15 appearances, second-best on Philadelphia.

Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three in 15 games (24th in league).

DC United Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 NYCFC W 2-1 Home 6/29/2022 Chicago L 1-0 Away 7/3/2022 Columbus D 0-0 Away 7/8/2022 DC United - Home 7/13/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 7/16/2022 New England - Home 7/23/2022 Orlando City SC - Away

DC United Schedule