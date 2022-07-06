Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Friday includes Philadelphia Union meeting DC United. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Subaru Park, airing on ESPN. Philadelphia is fourth in the league in points, with 30. DC United is 26th, with 17.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. DC United

Philadelphia and DC United Stats

  • Philadelphia puts up 1.2 goals per match (19th in MLS), and DC United concedes 1.9 per game (23rd in league).
  • DC United is scoring 1.4 goals per game (16th in MLS), and Philadelphia is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).
  • Philadelphia is fourth in the league in goal differential at +9.
  • DC United is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -7.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).
  • Julian Carranza has four goals in 15 appearances, second-best on Philadelphia.
  • Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three in 15 games (24th in league).

DC United Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

NYCFC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

7/3/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/8/2022

DC United

-

Home

7/13/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/16/2022

New England

-

Home

7/23/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

W 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

-

Home

How To Watch

July
8
2022

D.C. United at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
