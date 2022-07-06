Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Friday includes Philadelphia Union meeting DC United. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Subaru Park, airing on ESPN. Philadelphia is fourth in the league in points, with 30. DC United is 26th, with 17.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. DC United
- Match Day: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Philadelphia and DC United Stats
- Philadelphia puts up 1.2 goals per match (19th in MLS), and DC United concedes 1.9 per game (23rd in league).
- DC United is scoring 1.4 goals per game (16th in MLS), and Philadelphia is conceding 0.7 per match (first in league).
- Philadelphia is fourth in the league in goal differential at +9.
- DC United is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -7.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).
- Julian Carranza has four goals in 15 appearances, second-best on Philadelphia.
- Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three in 15 games (24th in league).
DC United Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
NYCFC
W 2-1
Home
6/29/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
7/3/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Away
7/8/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/13/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/16/2022
New England
-
Home
7/23/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
W 5-3
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
-
Home
How To Watch
July
8
2022
D.C. United at Philadelphia Union
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)