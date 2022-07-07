Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC will meet at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on July 9 at 7:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Charlotte FC has 23 points, ranking 17th in the league. Nashville SC has 27 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats

Charlotte FC is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Nashville SC is eighth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).

Nashville SC puts up 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC allows 1.2 per match (12th in league).

Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which is 19th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Nashville SC is ninth in the league at +3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals (on 23 shots) in 15 league games.

Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's joint top scorer this season, with four goals (on 15 shots, 1.0 per game) in 15 league appearances.

Benjamin Bender has three assists in 18 games -- tops on Charlotte FC, and 24th in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Away 6/30/2022 Austin FC L 1-0 Home 7/3/2022 Houston W 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Nashville SC - Home 7/16/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 7/23/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/30/2022 Columbus - Home

Nashville SC Schedule