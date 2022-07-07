Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC and Nashville SC will meet at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on July 9 at 7:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Charlotte FC has 23 points, ranking 17th in the league. Nashville SC has 27 points, and is 10th overall.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats
- Charlotte FC is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Nashville SC is eighth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
- Nashville SC puts up 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC allows 1.2 per match (12th in league).
- Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which is 19th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Nashville SC is ninth in the league at +3.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals (on 23 shots) in 15 league games.
- Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's joint top scorer this season, with four goals (on 15 shots, 1.0 per game) in 15 league appearances.
- Benjamin Bender has three assists in 18 games -- tops on Charlotte FC, and 24th in the league.
Nashville SC Key Players
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Columbus
-
Home
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 2-1
Home
6/25/2022
DC United
W 3-1
Away
7/3/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/17/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/23/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
