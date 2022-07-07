Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC will meet at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on July 9 at 7:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Charlotte FC has 23 points, ranking 17th in the league. Nashville SC has 27 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and Nashville SC Stats

  • Charlotte FC is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Nashville SC is eighth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
  • Nashville SC puts up 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC allows 1.2 per match (12th in league).
  • Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which is 19th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Nashville SC is ninth in the league at +3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals (on 23 shots) in 15 league games.
  • Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's joint top scorer this season, with four goals (on 15 shots, 1.0 per game) in 15 league appearances.
  • Benjamin Bender has three assists in 18 games -- tops on Charlotte FC, and 24th in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

6/30/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Columbus

-

Home

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 2-1

Home

6/25/2022

DC United

W 3-1

Away

7/3/2022

Portland

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Seattle

-

Home

7/17/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/23/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
college soccer
Soccer

