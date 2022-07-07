FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see FC Cincinnati face off against New York Red Bulls. The game at TQL Stadium begins at 7:30 PM ET. New York currently has 32 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: TQL Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Cincinnati and New York Stats

  • New York has scored 29 goals in 19 matches (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up 32 in 18 (24th in league).
  • FC Cincinnati is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and New York is seventh defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • New York's goal differential is +9, fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league at -3.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals (on 29 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 11 shots, 0.7 per game) in 16 league appearances.
  • New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 1-0

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/2/2022

Colorado

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 1-0

Home

6/29/2022

NYCFC

D 4-4

Home

7/3/2022

New England

D 2-2

Away

7/9/2022

New York

-

Home

7/13/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

7/17/2022

Columbus

-

Away

7/23/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
9
2022

New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Norway vs. Northern Ireland: Stream Live

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hugs shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) after he hit a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy