FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in MLS will see FC Cincinnati face off against New York Red Bulls. The game at TQL Stadium begins at 7:30 PM ET. New York currently has 32 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York
- Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
FC Cincinnati and New York Stats
- New York has scored 29 goals in 19 matches (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up 32 in 18 (24th in league).
- FC Cincinnati is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and New York is seventh defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- New York's goal differential is +9, fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league at -3.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals (on 29 shots) in 18 league games.
- Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 11 shots, 0.7 per game) in 16 league appearances.
- New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/2/2022
Colorado
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 1-0
Home
6/29/2022
NYCFC
D 4-4
Home
7/3/2022
New England
D 2-2
Away
7/9/2022
New York
-
Home
7/13/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
7/17/2022
Columbus
-
Away
7/23/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
How To Watch
July
9
2022
New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
