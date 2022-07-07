FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see FC Cincinnati face off against New York Red Bulls. The game at TQL Stadium begins at 7:30 PM ET. New York currently has 32 points, ranking third overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 25 points, and is 12th overall.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. New York

Match Day: Saturday, July 9, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati and New York Stats

New York has scored 29 goals in 19 matches (fifth in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up 32 in 18 (24th in league).

FC Cincinnati is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and New York is seventh defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

New York's goal differential is +9, fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Cincinnati is 18th in the league at -3.

New York Key Players

New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has eight goals (on 29 shots) in 18 league games.

Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 11 shots, 0.7 per game) in 16 league appearances.

New York's leader in assists is Omir Fernandez, who has three (on 12 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 1-0 Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC - Home 7/24/2022 Austin FC - Away 8/2/2022 Colorado - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule