How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Norway vs. Northern Ireland: Stream Live

Norway and Northern Ireland will kick off their UEFA EURO play in game one of the group stage today.

Today marks the first day of group play for Norway and Northern Ireland in a group consisting of England and Austria, as well. Yesterday, England played to a 1-0 win against Austria.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Norway vs. Northern Ireland Today:

Match Date: July 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Northern Ireland is coming into the match following a friendly against Belgium. Belgium struck first in the 24th minute, but Lauren Wade for Northern Ireland scored an equalizer goal in injury time at the end of the first half.

The match remained tied until the 82nd minute, when Belgium was able to add a goal to its tally. Unfortunately, Belgium continued its strong play and added two more goals to make the final score 4-1 in Belgium’s favor.

Norway also had a friendly match before UEFA play in which the club took on Denmark, who scored before the opening whistle sound had even left the stadium. Norway was down from that first minute, but Guro Reiten scored two goals in the match; one in the 39th minute and the second in the 52nd minute. Those two goals allowed Norway to walk away with a victory and some confidence before the UEFA group stage play.

Today, both teams will look to pick up an early three points in the standings to be in an excellent position to reach the knockout stage.

