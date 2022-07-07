Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Friday in MLS will include Philadelphia Union against DC United, with action getting underway from Subaru Park at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Philadelphia is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with 30. DC United is 26th, with 17.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. DC United

Philadelphia and DC United Stats

  • Philadelphia puts up 1.2 goals per match (19th in MLS), and DC United gives up 1.9 per match (23rd in league).
  • DC United is 16th in MLS in goals scored (23 in 16 games), and Philadelphia is first in goals conceded (13 in 18).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is +9, fourth in the league.
  • DC United has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Julian Carranza has four goals in 15 appearances, second-best on Philadelphia.
  • Carranza is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three in 15 games (24th in league).

DC United Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

NYCFC

W 2-1

Home

6/29/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

7/3/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/8/2022

DC United

-

Home

7/13/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/16/2022

New England

-

Home

7/23/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

W 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

-

Home

How To Watch

July
8
2022

D.C. United at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants second baseman David Villar (70) in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18408932 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Aces

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy